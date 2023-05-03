UrduPoint.com

Administrator East Reviews Cleaning Of Drains

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Wednesday inspected the cleaning work of drains in different areas of the district East here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Wednesday inspected the cleaning work of drains in different areas of the district East here.

He reviewed the drains cleaning activities in areas including around Disco Bakery Lemo Goth and Civic Center and near Bagh Rizwan in Gulshan-e-Iqbal here, said a statement.

He directed that arrangements should be made for proper disposal of the silt lifted during cleaning of the drains immediately.

On this occasion, the officers briefed him about the drains cleaning in district East and said that work is being done on a daily basis, which will be completed soon.

