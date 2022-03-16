Administrator East reviews development works

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh along with officials concerned reviewed the ongoing development works in different areas of the DMC East including Goth UC-27

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh along with officials concerned reviewed the ongoing development works in different areas of the DMC East including Goth UC-27.

He also inspected the installation of Pure Blocks in Hussain Hazara Goth and directed the officials concerned to use standard material in the development works, said a statement on Wednesday.

He said that efforts are underway to make district East a better district through maximum development works.

He pointed out that the development works are also underway in Shafi Dehlavi library, PECHS blocks 2 and 6, Baloch Colony and Sindhi Muslim Society.

Assistant Executive Engineers Najam Sheikh, Rashid Fayyaz and Sub Engineer Mirza Wasim were also present on the occasion.