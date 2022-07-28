Administrator East reviews Muharram arrangements

Administrator district East Rehmatullah Sheikh and Municipal Commissioner Faheem Khan held a meeting regarding municipal arrangements on the occasion of Muharram-ul-Haram at the council hall of Jamshed Zone here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Administrator district East Rehmatullah Sheikh and Municipal Commissioner Faheem Khan held a meeting regarding municipal arrangements on the occasion of Muharram-ul-Haram at the council hall of Jamshed Zone here.

The officials of the Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), Rangers and Police as well as the local administration were in attendance, said a statement on Thursday.

The participants discussed the matters related to the provision of civic facilities in the surroundings of Imambargahs, routes of processions and venues of congregations in the district East.

They identified that most of the problems were related to sewage, while other problems included the leveling of roads, street lights and other problems were informed about which orders were issued on the spot to solve them.

The Administrator directed the officials of the Water and Sewerage Board to play their role to immediately resolve the problems.

Municipal Commissioner Faheem Khan said on this occasion that they are present to serve the mourners during Muharram and will play their active role to provide all possible municipal services.

The officials concerned of DMC East will be available for municipal services at all times and they will provide facilities to the mourners on the occasion of Muharram.