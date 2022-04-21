UrduPoint.com

Administrator East Reviews Youm-e-Ali Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Administrator East reviews Youm-e-Ali arrangements

Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh Thursday said that the process of providing local government services on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (R.A) Hazrat Ali's Martyrdom Day is in progress

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh Thursday said that the process of providing local government services on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (R.A) Hazrat Ali's Martyrdom Day is in progress.

He said that necessary directives were issued in this regard to ensure smooth provision of local government services, said a statement.

Rehmatullah Sheikh along with Superintendent Engineer Salman Memon and AE Najam Sheikh inspected the road development works around Nishtar Park on this occasion.

He reviewed the quality of road construction and said that standard development work should be given priority and efforts should be made to take care of technical works along with standard in development work.

Related Topics

Road Progress Government

Recent Stories

US Trying to Figure Out Ways to Reduce Russian Oil ..

US Trying to Figure Out Ways to Reduce Russian Oil Revenue Without Harming Allie ..

10 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court bench excuses from hearing Marya ..

Lahore High Court bench excuses from hearing Maryam Nawaz's plea for return of p ..

11 seconds ago
 Biden Conveys to Ukrainian Prime Minister US Conti ..

Biden Conveys to Ukrainian Prime Minister US Continued Commitment for Ukraine- W ..

13 seconds ago
 Supreme Court allows Czech Republic model to fly a ..

Supreme Court allows Czech Republic model to fly abroad in drug smuggling case

14 seconds ago
 Biden Says Every Taxpayer, Soldier Can Feel Proud ..

Biden Says Every Taxpayer, Soldier Can Feel Proud of US Efforts to Arm Ukraine

16 seconds ago
 Former ECHR Justice Condemns as 'Draconian' Possib ..

Former ECHR Justice Condemns as 'Draconian' Possible Prison Sentence for Assange ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.