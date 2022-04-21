Administrator East reviews Youm-e-Ali arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh Thursday said that the process of providing local government services on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (R.A) Hazrat Ali's Martyrdom Day is in progress

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh Thursday said that the process of providing local government services on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (R.A) Hazrat Ali's Martyrdom Day is in progress.

He said that necessary directives were issued in this regard to ensure smooth provision of local government services, said a statement.

Rehmatullah Sheikh along with Superintendent Engineer Salman Memon and AE Najam Sheikh inspected the road development works around Nishtar Park on this occasion.

He reviewed the quality of road construction and said that standard development work should be given priority and efforts should be made to take care of technical works along with standard in development work.