UrduPoint.com

Administrator East Supervises De-watering

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Administrator East supervises de-watering

Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh has said that all possible measures have been taken to save the people from any difficulty during the rain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh has said that all possible measures have been taken to save the people from any difficulty during the rain.

He expressed these views while supervising de-watering after the recent rains at different roads in the district East here, said a statement on Thursday.

Superintending Engineer M&E Mobin Sheikh, Executive Engineer M&E Imtiaz Bhutto, Additional Director Tauqeer Abbas, Executive Engineer B&R Iqbal Mallah and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The de-watering was performed on various streets including University Road, Tariq Road Stadium Road and Shahra-e-Faisal.

Rehmatullah Sheikh said that the services of the staff during the first spell of rain had been proved as trail and now it was clear how to cope with the situation during the upcoming monsoon season.

Talking to the visiting citizens, he said that DMC East had been mobilized to save the people from any inconvenience after the recent rain spell.

During the visit, Imtiaz Bhutto, Iqbal Mallah and others briefed him in detail on the ongoing work and said that all possible measures had been taken for drainage.

Related Topics

Visit Road All From Rains

Recent Stories

Vicky Kaushal says he feels settled now with Katri ..

Vicky Kaushal says he feels settled now with Katrina

4 minutes ago
 Serena Williams' comeback cut short by Jabeur inju ..

Serena Williams' comeback cut short by Jabeur injury

6 minutes ago
 Ashrafi reviews 'Road to Makkah' facility at Islam ..

Ashrafi reviews 'Road to Makkah' facility at Islamabad airport

6 minutes ago
 Newly-appointed Chinese CG calls on Punjab governo ..

Newly-appointed Chinese CG calls on Punjab governor

6 minutes ago
 Tax will be further increased on rich people: Mift ..

Tax will be further increased on rich people: Miftah Ismail

1 hour ago
 PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.