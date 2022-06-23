Administrator East supervises de-watering

Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh has said that all possible measures have been taken to save the people from any difficulty during the rain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh has said that all possible measures have been taken to save the people from any difficulty during the rain.

He expressed these views while supervising de-watering after the recent rains at different roads in the district East here, said a statement on Thursday.

Superintending Engineer M&E Mobin Sheikh, Executive Engineer M&E Imtiaz Bhutto, Additional Director Tauqeer Abbas, Executive Engineer B&R Iqbal Mallah and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The de-watering was performed on various streets including University Road, Tariq Road Stadium Road and Shahra-e-Faisal.

Rehmatullah Sheikh said that the services of the staff during the first spell of rain had been proved as trail and now it was clear how to cope with the situation during the upcoming monsoon season.

Talking to the visiting citizens, he said that DMC East had been mobilized to save the people from any inconvenience after the recent rain spell.

During the visit, Imtiaz Bhutto, Iqbal Mallah and others briefed him in detail on the ongoing work and said that all possible measures had been taken for drainage.