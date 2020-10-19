UrduPoint.com
Administrator Emphasizes Timely Completion Of Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:30 AM

Administrator emphasizes timely completion of projects

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Administrator Sukkur, Nisar Ahmed Memon on Monday has emphasized that the timetable of completion of development projects be strictly maintained besides taking due care of the quality of work.

He was presiding over a meeting held at his office here and reviewed the on-going development work.

He also warned that dereliction would be tolerated in this regard.

He directed the officials concerned to maintain effective financial discipline.

The administrator Sukkur stressed that the allocated budget be effectively utilized and it be ensured that the funds do not lapse. He said that delay in development projects cause inconveniences to the people and that this would not be tolerated. He stressed that the projects should be completed at the earliest.

