Administrator ensures proper cleanliness in hospital

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Administrator Sukkur, Nisar Ahmed Memon on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure proper cleanliness programms on regular basis to provide better services to ailing humanity.

He paid a surprise visit to District Headquarter Hospital Sukkur and inspected different sections of the hospital and reviewed cleanliness and other medical facilities being provided to the patients.

He met with the patients in the wards, enquired after their health and got information about the medical facilities provided to them.

Medical superintendent of hospital, Dr Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani and other concerned authorities were also present on the occasion.

The administrator expressed his satisfaction over the cleanliness of the hospital and medical facilities available therein. He directed the concerned quarters to improveheating system to protect admitted patients from cold weather.