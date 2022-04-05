Administrator focused to improve road network

UrduPoint.com

Published April 05, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh has said that development works are being carried out on a daily basis to improve the road network.

He expressed these views while inspecting the road construction works in Manzoor Colony and Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block-16 along with Superintendent Engineer B&R Salman Memon, said a statement.

He said that the development works are also being executed in the neglected areas.

He said that the administration of DMC East is making sincere efforts for the solution of civic services related problems.

results of the efforts of the administration are beginning to reach the people, he added.

On the direction of Rehmatullah Sheikh and Municipal Commissioner Fahim Khan, steps are also being finalized to improve the condition of parks along the roads in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Jamshed zones.

Assistant Executive Engineer Rashid Fayyaz and Sub-Engineer Muhammad Arshad were also present on the occasion.

