Administrator focused to streamline drainage network ahead of next monsoon season

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Administrator district East Rehmatullah Sheikh has said that efforts would be made to increase the number of dewatering pumps to further improve the drainage system before the next monsoon season so that the drainage situation can be further improved in a timely manner.

He said this while inspecting the dewatering pumps, said a statement on Sunday.

He said that arrangements had been made in view of the forecast of wind and rain during the Eid holidays, especially the departments of Advertising, Parks and other relevant departments had taken emergency measures to deal with the situation.

"It is commendable that situation was under control during Eid holidays," he added.

He said"Timely provision of local government services are being ensured in the district East."He directed the officials concerned to take immediate steps to finalize all the necessary arrangements ahead of rain.

Superintending Engineer Salman Memon, Executive Engineer M&E Imtiaz Bhutto, Assistant Executive Engineer Muhammad Haroon and others were also present on the occasion.