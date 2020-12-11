Administrator for beautification of dull multi-storey buildings across city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Administrator and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Friday said that dull multi story building that are affecting the beauty of the city and inhabitants would be bound to refurnish and renovate such buildings.

All Deputy Commissioners, District Municipal Corporations and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation would ensure implementation of the directives, the administrator passed these remarks while reviewing measures for beautification in the city, said a statement.

Shallwani said that many buildings of Karachi wear dull look and damaging beauty of the city and this cannot be allowed in a metropolitan city.

He asked the inhabitants especially those of main arteries to make their terrace and balconies beautiful.

The Administrator said that the purpose of plantation could not be achieved until the surroundings are pleasant.

Therefore it is responsibility of everyone to keep their surroundings and environment beautiful and clean to play their role in betterment of the city, he said.

Shallwani said that there are certain laws in all metropolitan cities across the world through which the people are bound to carry out the works and keep their buildings clean.

"Karachi is also amongst metropolitan cities and has international airport and port. Many people out of station as well as foreigners come to Karachi therefore it is necessary to make the city beautiful besides uplifting its infrastructure," he added.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration and be responsible citizens.