Administrator For Ensuring Ample Arrangements For Eid Miad-un-Nabi (PBUH) At Nishter Park

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Administrator for ensuring ample arrangements for Eid Miad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Nishter Park

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2022 | 07:34 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh on Monday directed the concerned officials that ample arrangements be ensured on the occasion of main program of Eid Miad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) at Nishter Park.

He said this while reviewing the local government services in the surroundings of Faizan-e-Madina at University Road here, said a statement.

On the occasion, the Administrator East said that all possible measures be taken regarding the municipal services on the route of main procession of Eid Miad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

Earlier, the Administrator East along with Director Municipal Services Tauqeer Abbas, Senior Executive Engineer Imtiaz Bhutto and others reviewed the situation at roads and lanes connected to the Faizan-e-Madina, the head office of Dawat-e-Islami.

Rehmatullah Sheikh also issued orders for repair of roads and directed the officers to take all possible measures regarding the municipal services.

On this occasion, they were also briefed by the present officers regarding the municipal works to be done in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

