Administrator for ensuring cleanliness at Shahra-e-Faisal, Airport areas

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 08:46 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Friday directed concerned officials to make cleaning arrangements at Shahrah-e-Faisal and Airport surroundings and said that these areas are first glimpse of the foreigners.

Karachi is the face of Pakistan and there is need to perform lot of work for betterment of the city in limited time, the Administrator passed these remarks while visiting Shahrah-e-Faisal, Nathakhan Bridge, Drig Road, and adjacent areas of Jinnah International Airport Karachi here, said a statement.

Director General Works Syed Shabeeh-ul-Hassan Zaidi, Director General Parks Taha Saleem and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

He said that Airports' surrounding areas are made wonderful for the visitors around the world.

The Administrator directed concerned officials to make the street lights functional at Shahrah-e-Faisal and other localities for convenience of the people.

He also passed directives for removal of all sort of advertisement boards, political parties flags. "Trimming of trees should also be done for further beautification. Seasonal plants including marigold should be planted at greenbelts," he added.

Laeeq Ahmed said that dignitaries of different countries are coming to Karachi for participating in programs on February 05, and it is important to give them good image of our city.

In a briefing, the Administrator was told that 250 lights are installed from Drig Road to Shahrah-e-Faisal and out of which 200 lights are made functional while remaining would be lightened within three days.

Meanwhile, Laeeq Ahmed also directed Works and Services Director to repair footpath besides graveyard near Airport at Shahrah-e-Faisal as the people visiting the cemetery are facing hardships.

He directed that survey should be conducted to repair road and street lights on priority basis where necessary.

The Administrator said that expedited works should be carried out jointly by all concerned institutions keeping in view the international events going to be held in Karachi.

Laeeq Ahmed said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is taking measures for uplifting of infrastructure and giving priority to the areas that was facing more civic problems.

"The KMC is taking all-out measures to provide maximum civic facilities to the people by utilizing all available resources. All concerned departments and stakeholders are also being taken on board," he added.

