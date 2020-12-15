UrduPoint.com
Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday directed Medical and Health Services to establish oxygen plant to ensure timely provision of oxygen to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's hospitals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday directed Medical and Health Services to establish oxygen plant to ensure timely provision of oxygen to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's hospitals.

The Administrator passed these remarks while presiding over a meeting of Medical and Health Services and Finance departments at his office here on Tuesday, said a statement.

He said that COVID-19 special ward at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital should remain functional around the clock. The doctors and paramedics should be provided personal protection equipment and other preventive kits as their lives are equally valuable, he said.

The Budget for next fiscal year should be made by keeping ground realities in the mind, the Ahmed said that hospitals are made to facilitate the citizens and all 14 medical institutions should remain functional around the clock.

He also advised the doctors and paramedical staff to adopt precautionary measures while treating the patients. "Lives of doctors and paramedics are equally valuable for us," he added.

The Administrator also sought recommendations from Senior Director Medical and Health Service for establishing oxygen plant to ensure timely provision of oxygen to hospitals.

Senior Director Medical and Health Services Dr Salma Kausar informed Ahmed that there are 5579 people including doctors and paramedical staff are employed at KMC's hospital. She said that provision of oxygen to hospitals cost Rs 1.4 million per month. Dr Salma said that a large number of people visit KMC's hospital and they are provided proper treatment.

Ahmed directed all health institutions should be made fully functional as they cater low-income areas. A list for equipment needed at Gizri Medical center should be compiled and sent for approval.

Addressing the officers of finance department, the Administrator said that team work is needed to bring stability in any department.

He said that no compromise would be made on revenue target, asking the departmental heads to achieve their target at all cost. Ahmed said that financial issues of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation would be resolved on priority basisHe also passed directives to give priority to Information and Technology so that financial issues could be made transparent.

Ahmed directed that the next fiscal year budget should be prepared by keeping the needs of the people and the works which facilitate the people at large should be given priority.

