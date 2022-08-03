Administrator for facilitating mourners during Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

Administrator district West Syed Shabih ul Hasan along with Municipal Commissioner West Ghulam Sarwar Rahputo reviewed the arrangements to facilitate the mourners of processions during Muharram

They reviewed cleaning, lighting and other arrangements around the mosques, Imambargahs and on the mourning processions routes, said a spokesperson on Wednesday.

On this occasion, he was accompanied by local government officers, department of solid waste management, department of water supply and drainage and organizers of Imambargahs and mourning processions.

He directed the concerned officers to complete the ongoing installation of concrete floor-blocks around all the mosques and Imambargahs as well as on the routes of the mourning procession.

He also directed to complete the arrangements for the provision of lighting around Imambargahs and on the venues of Majalis in consultation with the administrators.