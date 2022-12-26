UrduPoint.com

Administrator For Immediate Campaign Against Encroachments

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2022 | 08:51 PM

Administrator for immediate campaign against encroachments

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman on Monday said that campaign against encroachments should be conducted on an emergency basis throughout Karachi and encroachments under bridges, flyovers should be stopped.

All measures will be taken to provide relief to the citizens," the Administrator said this while visiting different areas of the city.

On the occasion, Director General Technical Services Azhar Ali Shah, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, Director Anti-Encroachment Imran Rajput, Director City Warden Raja Rustam, Chief Engineer Electrical Works Abbas Shah and other officers were also present.

He directed to repair potholes lying on the roads and footpaths immediately.

He directed that speed of uplift works should be accelerated so that the condition of the city can be improved as soon as possible.

He said that he will pay detailed visits to all the seven districts of the city frequently to review the implementation of the measures taken to improve the infrastructure.

Dr. Saif went to Teen Hatti, Liaquatabad, Federal B Area, Sohrab Goth and Surjani Town and inspected the roads, footpaths, green belts, chowrangis, service road and street lights at various places and issued instructions to the officers on the spot.

He said that district Central is a big and important district of Karachi where various major roads are located and traffic of hundreds of vehicles continues day and night.

"Therefore, to make these roads motorable, wherever there are potholes or broken footpaths, they should be repaired on an emergency basis, and encroachments should be removed from the sides of the roads and the green belt," he added.

The Administrator directed that parks should be made greener and recreational facilities must be increased for the citizens.

"Trees and plants are essential to deal with climate change. All the plants available in KMC nurseries should be used. Whatever steps are necessary will be taken to make Karachi beautiful and green.

Asking the Director General Technical Services, he said that the repair and maintenance of the street lights installed on the roads should be ensured.

"Such a procedure should be devised that these facilities should be continuously monitored and checked so that the traffic and passers-by do not face any difficulty on the streets during the night," he added.

