Administrator for permanent solution of encroachments

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said that encroachment would be removed completely from Shahab-uddin market.

While talking to media persons after reviewing encroachment removal operation held earlier at Shahab-uddin market Saddar, he said that shops would be allotted soon after completion of infrastructure.

Senior Director Anti Encroachment, Senior Director Estate and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The administrator asked the Estate department to conduct survey and submit reports regarding encroachment on Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's markets.

He said that Anti Encroachment department had removed illegally built restaurants, shops and make-shift stalls. Laeeq Ahmed said that 176 shops were allotted previously but due to in completion of infrastructure, adding that they were trying to complete the remaining works.

"There are some sewerage issues, unavailability of electricity, adding that these issues would be resolved while boundary wall would also be established.

He also asked the people who were already allotted shops to start their business and ensure cleanliness of the market.

The administrator said that after completion of Shahab-uddin mall, shopkeepers would be facilitated.

To a question, he said that pushcarts and other encroachments were established in Saddar and adjacent and against which action was also taken but there was need for permanent solution for that.

Ahmed said that the encroachments made hurdles for pedestrians as well as for traffic that's why action would continue against the encroachment.

He also sought report from Estate department to take action against illegally built markets which were creating miseries for people as well as the allotees shopkeepers of KMC.

On the occasion, the administrator met with shopkeepers and assured that KMC would provide maximum facilities to them.