Administrator For Preparation Of Development Schemes For FY2023-24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman has said that the development schemes for the financial year 2023-24 should be prepared soon and presented in the next meeting, to finalize before sending them to the government for approval.

All the schemes regarding municipal services, parks and medical & health services should be prioritized and every effort should be made to ensure the timely and correct utilization of development funds.

He gave these instructions while presiding over the meeting to review annual development schemes for the financial year 2023-24 in his office on Tuesday.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain, Finance Advisor Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto, Director General Technical Services Azhar Hussain Shah, Director General Parks Junaid-ullah Khan, Senior Director Municipal Services Noman Arshad, Senior Director Culture and sports Saif Abbas Husni, Senior Director Medical and Health Services Dr Asif Nadeem, Senior Director I.T Bashir Siddiqui, Director Finance Mahmood Baig and other officers were in attendance.

The participants reviewed the progress on the development schemes in the financial year 2022-23, the progress on the development schemes related to various departments of KMC and the preparation of the proposed schemes for the next financial year 2023-24 and other relevant matters.

Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman inquired about the details of the schemes related to their departments from the heads of the Information Technology Department, Parks and Horticulture, Municipal Services, Culture and Sports, Engineering and Medical and Health Services Department.

He instructed them to set priorities for the schemes to be included for the next financial year and to give more importance to the most urgent works and also to ensure timely and efficient utilization of the release from the government.

He said that the speed of work on the already ongoing schemes should be accelerated and the reasons for the schemes on which the work has stopped should be immediately informed, he said that the officers should come to the next meeting with full preparation with all supported papers and documents.

In order to complete all these works as soon as possible, he directed that showing the same work in two schemes should be avoided and for this, all the concerned departments should work in collaboration with the engineering and finance department.

He said that the PC-I, tender and approval process of development schemes are completed without delay and an effective and comprehensive strategy is adopted in this regard so that the citizens can get the fruits of the works carried out by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

