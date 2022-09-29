Administrator for promotion of healthy, educational activities

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2022

Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh Thursday said that all out efforts were being made to further promote healthy and educational activities in District East

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh Thursday said that all out efforts were being made to further promote healthy and educational activities in District East.

He expressed these views after inaugurating the renovated Iftikhar Syed sports Academy and Park along with Director Toqeer Abbas and Olympian Iftikhar Syed, said a statement.

He said the education and park departments should play their roles for promoting healthy and educational activities.

He said that protecting children and youth from negative activities, was the joint responsibility of all and this could only be achieved in the best way only by encouraging children and youth towards healthy activities.

On this occasion, Administrator DMC East made a detailed inspection of the Park and Academy and discussed the facilities with the children and youth present there. They said Olympian Iftikhar Syed Sports Academy was the best academy in Karachi at present.

