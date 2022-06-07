UrduPoint.com

Administrator For Providing Better Civic Services To Residents Of District West

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Administrator for providing better civic services to residents of district West

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Administrator district West Shabih-ul-Hassan on Tuesday said that it was our collective responsibility to provide better local government services to the residents of district West.

He expressed these views during a meeting with senior officers and staffers after assuming the charge of the office of Administrator West, said a statement.

On this occasion, the officers congratulated him on assuming the charge of administrator.

Shabih advised the officials to improve their performance with regard to provision of civic services and said no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that it was the responsibility of all of us to provide relief to the people.

Later, Fateha was offered for the soul of former chairman West Izharuddin Khan and appreciated his services for the district West.

More Stories From Pakistan

