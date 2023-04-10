Administrator for provision of best possible services to people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed said that we are providing services to the residents of district East instead of giving any excuse, that is why, the condition of District East is improving gradually day by day.

He expressed these views while inspecting the repair work of sewerage lines, including the paver blocks in streets in different areas of Ahsanabad and around Masjid Momina and Imambargah Mosa Kazim here on Monday.

He said that arrangements regarding Youm-e-Ali are almost completed which are also being praised by organizers of processions and Majlis.

He directed to complete the works done for the resolution of sewerage problems immediately and said that it is very important to resolve the sewerage problems before the development works of roads and streets.