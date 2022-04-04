Administrator for provision of civic facilities during Ramazan

UrduPoint.com

Administrator district Kemari Iqbal Ahmed Mirani on Monday directed the officials concerned to ensure smooth provision of necessary civic facilities including proper lighting arrangements and cleaning in the surroundings of mosques and imambargahs during the holy month of Ramazan, especially at the time of Taraveh prayers

He issued these directives while inspecting the lighting works around mosques in different areas of Kemari, said a statement.

Municipal Commissioner Kemari Mohammad Aslam Qazi XEN M&D Naveed Siddiqui and other officials were also present.

He directed the officials to use all available resources to provide facilities to people belonging to all schools of thought and all walks of life residing within the jurisdictionof Kemari.

He directed to ensure cleanliness around mosques, imambargahs and said that Ramazan is a month of blessings and doing good deeds, so we should all strive to perform our duties diligently and honestly.

