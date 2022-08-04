Administrator for removal of debris from MA Jinnah Road before Muharram

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday directed his subordinates to remove debris and garbage from MA Jinnah Road in view of Muharram ul Haram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday directed his subordinates to remove debris and garbage from MA Jinnah Road in view of Muharram ul Haram.

"The development works of Green Line and Red Line should be expedited. MA Jinnah Road must be improved for traffic and pedestrians before Ashura," the Administrator made these decisions in a meeting with a high-level delegation of Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) in his office here.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Manager Technical Imtiaz Ali, Shakoor Pathan and other officers also participated.

Murtaza Wahab was briefed regarding the ongoing development works on Sher Shah Suri Road and MA Jinnah Road by SIDCL. He was told that the repair work of service road of Sher Shah Suri Road was underway. Three flyovers constructed on this road had improved the flow of traffic.

He was informed that some more work needed to be done on service road, footpaths and efforts were being made to complete it.

The Administrator said that Green and Red Line Bus Services would be extended to Jama Cloth Market and Tower respectively.

"There will not be a separate corridor from Jama Cloth to the Tower due to lack of space on MA Jinnah Road and the bus will run alongside other vehicles.

40,000 citizens are getting travel facility from Green Line every day," he said and added after the extension of Green Line, the target of providing travel facility to about 100,000 passengers per day would be achieved.

He said that Green Line and Red Line were major mass transit projects whose early completion will meet the travel needs of the citizens of Karachi to a great extent.

He said that other transport projects will connect more areas of the city to the mass transit system.

He said that sewerage and water lines had been replaced on MA Jinnah Road from Numaish to Municipal Park.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed that debris and garbage should be immediately removed from the front of NJV school, Jamshed Nasrwanji Hall and Municipal Park on MA Jinnah Road so that the participants of the procession on the occasion of Muharram do not have to face any difficulties in transportation.

He directed to take all possible steps to provide facilities to the citizens, adding that the improvement of infrastructure needed to be given special attention.