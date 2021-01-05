Administrator for renovation of Al Markaz-e-Islami

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday directed concerned officials to make Al Markaz-e-Islami more beautiful and complete the renovation works at the earliest.

After construction of auditorium, Islamic, educational and other events would be arranged here to apprise the youth about our rich civilization, the Administrator passed these remarks while talking to concerned officials during his visit to Al Markaz-e-Islami here on Tuesday.

Director General Parks and Horticulture Taha Saleem, Senior Director Culture and sports Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Ahmed directed to preserve the portraits and Tughray installed in Al Markaz e Islami.

He said that Al Markaz e Islami is situated in centre of Karachi and could be used for multi purpose as it would help the people and NGOs to hold their events here.

He said that there are more art galleries in the city but it is reported that they charge too much for holding of events and the artists cannot afford the same for exhibition of their art.

The Administrator said that Al Markaz e Islami could be ideal place for the artists as it is situated right in centre of the city.

He said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation would provide auditorium at Al Markaz e Islami without any discrimination so that they could hold exhibition.

Laeeq Ahmed was informed that the auditorium has 750 seats capacity and installation of seats and lights are going to be started soon.

He was also told that two schemes were incorporated in Annual Development Program under which uplift works would be carried out.