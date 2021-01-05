UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administrator For Renovation Of Al Markaz-e-Islami

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 08:51 PM

Administrator for renovation of Al Markaz-e-Islami

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday directed concerned officials to make Al Markaz-e-Islami more beautiful and complete the renovation works at the earliest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday directed concerned officials to make Al Markaz-e-Islami more beautiful and complete the renovation works at the earliest.

After construction of auditorium, Islamic, educational and other events would be arranged here to apprise the youth about our rich civilization, the Administrator passed these remarks while talking to concerned officials during his visit to Al Markaz-e-Islami here on Tuesday.

Director General Parks and Horticulture Taha Saleem, Senior Director Culture and sports Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Ahmed directed to preserve the portraits and Tughray installed in Al Markaz e Islami.

He said that Al Markaz e Islami is situated in centre of Karachi and could be used for multi purpose as it would help the people and NGOs to hold their events here.

He said that there are more art galleries in the city but it is reported that they charge too much for holding of events and the artists cannot afford the same for exhibition of their art.

The Administrator said that Al Markaz e Islami could be ideal place for the artists as it is situated right in centre of the city.

He said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation would provide auditorium at Al Markaz e Islami without any discrimination so that they could hold exhibition.

Laeeq Ahmed was informed that the auditorium has 750 seats capacity and installation of seats and lights are going to be started soon.

He was also told that two schemes were incorporated in Annual Development Program under which uplift works would be carried out.

Related Topics

Karachi Sports Khursheed Ahmed Visit Same

Recent Stories

India violating human rights in IIOJK : Lali

2 minutes ago

NADRA chairman for instant redressal of public gri ..

2 minutes ago

Guard of ANP's MPA killed in firing incident

2 minutes ago

Newly elected VP FPCCI KP expresses resolve to wor ..

2 minutes ago

JKNF seeks early implementation of UNSC resolution ..

5 minutes ago

FNC approves draft law on regulating donations

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.