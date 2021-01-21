Administrator for repair of street lights around mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday directed Works and Services department to make all street lights functional around mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday directed Works and Services department to make all street lights functional around mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The administrator while visiting different areas including Peoples secretariat, Shahrah-e-Quaideen and MA Jinnah Road said that street lights should remain functional keeping in view sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid, said a statement here on Thursday.

Laeeq Ahmed directed to install four poles at VIP gate of Quaid's mausoleum for electrification of more lights.

On directives of the administrator, Works and Services Department initiated works for fixing street lights issues around Mazar-e-Quaid.

The administrator also expressed satisfaction over performance of Works and Services Department in fixing street lights issues at Abul Hassan Isfahani Road, Shahar-e-Faisal and other parts of the city.

Ahmed also passed directives for immediate repairing of street lights where necessary.