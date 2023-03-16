Administrator for restoration of parks, grounds, libraries

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed Thursday said that we want to facilitate the residents of district East through the restoration of parks, grounds and libraries for the promotion of healthy activities.

He expressed these views during an inspection of Little Master Hanif Muhammad Park and Ground at Sharafabad UC-18 here.

The Administrator inquired from Director Tauqeer Abbas about the park and ground and said that steps should be taken for the improvement of the park and ground. The park and ground named Little Master Hanif Muhammad should be the best like the cricket legend, he said.