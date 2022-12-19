Administrator for role of institutions to keep streets of city safe

(@FahadShabbir)

Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rahman on Monday said that to keep the streets safe, it was necessary that street lights remained on during night, for which the relevant institutions would have to play their role.

"There have been complaints of increase in street crimes due to darkness. Every effort should be made to keep the street lights in good and functional condition. The issue of dues of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation with K-Electric will be resolved through mutual understanding," he said while addressing a meeting of the K-Electric and KMC's Law department at his office here.

On the occasion, K-Electric Chief Distribution Officer Aamir Zia, General Manager Farid Ahmed, Director Haris Jameel, Head of Legal Affairs Irfan Ali Shah, Anwar Malik, KMC Adviser Law Ezra Moqim, Advocate Muhammad Umar Lakhani, S. Hasan Abidi, Ashfaq Ahmed, KMC Superintendent Engineer Anees Ahmed Khan and others were also present.

Dr Saifur Rahman said that the case regarding the recovery of municipal utility charges tax bills was under hearing in the court.

He said that the legal advisor of KMC had been instructed to send the lawyers for the court hearing with full preparation so that any document or details required by the court could be provided immediately.

He told the delegation of K-Electric that mutual coordination and cooperation of all civic institutions was necessary to make the people feel safe.

"Street lights are an important need of the city, so K-Electric should play its role in this regard so that the streets of the city are bright and provide convenience to the citizens," he added.

He said that K-Electric should also improve its facilities, adding that KMC would provide all possible cooperation in that regard.

He said that without better communication between the civic bodies, the desired objectives could not be achieved.

"We all have the same goal and that is to provide convenience to the citizens for which all possible measures are being taken. The process of consultation and communication with all relevant institutions is ongoing. Better and comprehensive working coordination is the key to success," Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said.

He said that the KMC provided basic services to the citizens in various fields and whatever steps are necessary to improve the infrastructure of the city were being taken.

"K-Electric is also an important civic institution and it is hoped that this institution will continue to receive wide support in its works for the betterment of the city," he said.