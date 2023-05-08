UrduPoint.com

Administrator For Setting Up Digital Library

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed said that all efforts are being made to establish a digital library in district east

He expressed these views during a meeting with renowned businessman Haji Ateeq Barkati, said a statement on Monday.

In the meeting, discussions were held regarding the establishment of a digital library at Nipa, on which Haji Ateeq Barkati assured that cooperation would be provided for the establishment of the digital library.

Administrator East thanked Haji Ateeq Barkati for his cooperation and said that all possible steps are being taken to increase educational activities, the establishment of a digital library will play an important role in taking the youth towards educational activities.

