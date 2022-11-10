UrduPoint.com

Administrator For Smooth Functioning Of All HMC Departments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2022 | 06:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The DC / Administrator HMC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Municipal Commissioner Fakhir Shakir on Thursday asked the director health and anti-encroachment officers to improve the functioning of their respective departments and ensure the punctuality of all employees at their respective duties.

They also directed all the employees to perform their duties honestly and avoid unnecessary leave.

The HMC administrator said that public complaints should be fully addressed and sanitation of drains as well as garbage collection and anti-dengue, and malaria spray should be ensured.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and Fakhir Shakir directed that actions to remove the illegal encroachments should be expedited to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the municipal areas.

Meanwhile, the staff of the health department is busy cleaning the neighbourhoods and streets in different areas of the city and Latifabad while garbage was being lifted from various places so that a healthy environment could be provided to the citizens, spokesman said.

The health department staff is engaged in scheduled anti-dengue and anti-malaria spray to protect citizens from dengue fever and malaria infections.

As per the directions of the honourable Sindh High Court, an operation is being carried out for the removal of illegal encroachments from the city and other areas.

