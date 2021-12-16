Administrator HMC directs for immediately dispose of the solid waste

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Shoaib Ahmed Malik while taking notice of the public complaints has directed the HMC's officials to immediately dispose of the solid waste heaps which have accumulated in many areas of the city.

The corporation's spokesman informed here on Thursday that the administrator chaired a meeting with the officials in that regard in his office.

Malik asked the officials to desilt sludge which prevented smooth flow of sewage in the drains in several localities in City and Latifabad.

He underscored that all the important roads, intersections and green belts should be cleaned on a daily basis.