Administrator HMC Directs To Prepare, Implement A Fumigation Schedule To Deal With Mosquitoes.

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Administrator HMC directs to prepare, implement a fumigation schedule to deal with mosquitoes.

The Administrator of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Muhammad Farooq Khan Wedesday directed the officials of the corporation's Health Section to prepare and implement a fumigation schedule to deal with the growing menace of mosquitoes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Administrator of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Muhammad Farooq Khan Wedesday directed the officials of the corporation's Health Section to prepare and implement a fumigation schedule to deal with the growing menace of mosquitoes.

At a meeting with the officials at his office here, Khan also directed the staff of the health section to ensure attendance and field work on a daily basis to implement the fumigation plan.

The officials informed the administrator that the fumigation campaign had already been started and they pointed out the areas of Latifabad taluka where it has been carried out.

The officials said the fumigation teams were working on a day and night basis.

They said anti mosquito chemicals were also being poured in the uncovered drains and on the garbage heaps.

