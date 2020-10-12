Administrator HMC dissatisfy over tax collection regime

The Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Safdar Ali Bughio has expressed dissatisfaction over the tax collection regime of the corporation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Safdar Ali Bughio has expressed dissatisfaction over the tax collection regime of the corporation.

Chairing a meeting of the tax officials and staff at his office here on Monday, Bughio directed the tax officials to increase the tax collection and to fulfill their responsibilities with honesty.

"If the corporation isn't able to generate revenue then how will the financial requirement of HMC be met?" he questioned.

He said low revenues would also affect the HMC's service delivery.

Bughio tried to sensitize the tax officials that they all were the native residents of Hyderabad and that being the officials responsible for tax generation and collection it was their onus to meet the corporation's financial requirements.

"Because of a lack of financial resources at HMC's disposal, the city has become an epicenter of problems," he acknowledged.

He underlined that without improvement in the revenue generation of the HMC, the corporation would remain handicapped by the financial straits.

He asked all the officials to play their part honestly to enhance the tax collection.