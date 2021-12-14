Administrator HMC reviews anti-encroachment operation pace

The Administrator Hyderabad Shoaib Ahmed Malik Tuesday visited different parts of Latifabad Unit-No-2 to review the pace of anti-encroachment operation being carried out on the orders of the apex court

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The Administrator Hyderabad Shoaib Ahmed Malik Tuesday visited different parts of Latifabad Unit-No-2 to review the pace of anti-encroachment operation being carried out on the orders of the apex court.

Accompanied by the Municipal Commissioner Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Fakhir Shakir, the administrator was briefed about the efforts about removal of encroachments in different parts of Latifabad Unit-2, 4 and 5 including around Hilal-e-Ahmer Cardiac Hospital and Shah Bhitai Hospital. He was informed that heavy machinery is being used for removal of encroachments.

He was informed that encroachments outside the shops of Resham Bazaar have also been removed which was highly appreciated by the residents of the area.

The Administrator has asked the Director HMC Anti-Encroachment Cell Pir Wahid Bux to ensure removal of all soft and hard encroachments at least 100 feet far from all roads, green belts footpaths, graveyards, roundabouts, parks and play grounds.

He also underlined the need of launching mass awareness campaign and seek support from citizens and businessmen in order to achieve cent percent results of anti-encroachment operation.