Administrator HMC Reviews Arrangements For Muharram

Administrator HMC reviews arrangements for Muharram

The Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Altaf Hussain Sario Thursday said the corporation's officials and staff have been directed to maintain cleanliness and to make arrangements for street lighting for Muharram

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Altaf Hussain Sario Thursday said the corporation's officials and staff have been directed to maintain cleanliness and to make arrangements for street lighting for Muharram.

Chairing a meeting attended by officials of concerned government departments and representatives of the mourners' organizations, the Administrator said providing a clean environment to the mourning processions and majalis was a priority of the HMC.

He said the HMC was in active coordination with the district administration to provide all required facilities during the month of Muharram.

The Administrator assured that he as well as the Municipal Commissioner of the HMC would keep visiting the routes of the processions and places of majalis to supervise the staff.

During the meeting the representatives of the mourners' organizations pointed out the issues pertaining to cleanliness, drainage, roads and lighting.

The MC Fakhir Shakir, Assistant Commissioner City Mutahir Ameen Wattu,Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Fatima Saima and other officialsattended the meeting.

