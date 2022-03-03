Administrator HMC takes notice of lack of cleanliness

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Shoaib Ahmed Malik Thursday took notice of lack of cleanliness in several areas in the limits of HMC.

The corporation's spokesman informed here on Thursday that the administrator has identified the localities like Phuleli, Fakir Jo Pirh, Paretabad and other adjoining areas where cleanliness existed.

The administrator had directed the officials to desilt the sewage drains in those areas as well as several other localities in City and Latifabad talukas.

He asked the officials and staff to expedite the cleanliness drive in order to provide a healthy environment to the citizens.

Malik said the garbage lifting should be carried out on a daily basis.

The administrator also pointed out presence of the stray dogs on the streets in many areas and asked the officials to speed the campaign to get rid of their attacks.