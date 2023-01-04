Administrator Hyderabad charge returns to DC

The charge of Administrator of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has returned to Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro because the notification appointing Muhamamd Farooque as the Administrator has been held in abeyance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The charge of Administrator of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has returned to Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro because the notification appointing Muhamamd Farooque as the Administrator has been held in abeyance.

The Sindh Local Government department on Wednesday issued another notification keeping the earlier notification of Farooque's appointment in abeyance.

The appointment had been stopped because it was done after the announcement of the date of the second phase of the local government elections in Sindh on January 15 by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).