Administrator imposes ban on lease cases

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed has immediately imposed ban on lease cases pertaining Katchi Abadies department KMC, Orangi Township department KMC and Land Lease department KMC, till further orders.

As per notification issued here on Tuesday, it has been observed that numerous cases are being processed and forwarded to Sub-Registrar for execution of land lease cases without following due procedure.

The Administrator said that it was very concerning that many cases were forwarded to Sub-Registrar without following due procedure, adding that it cannot be allowed at any cost.

He said that cases of Katchi Abadies department KMC, Orangi Township department KMC and Land Lease department KMC were stopped from further process to carry out these leases as per law and due procedure.

Laeeq Ahmed directed the concerned officials to comply with the directives and ensure implementation of due procedure.