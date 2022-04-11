UrduPoint.com

Administrator Inaugurates Family Park In Lyari

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Administrator inaugurates Family Park in Lyari

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday inaugurated Amma Naseema Amma Kulsoom Baloch Family Park in Lyari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday inaugurated Amma Naseema Amma Kulsoom Baloch Family Park in Lyari.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, he said that another beautiful park has been created for the people of Karachi.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Asif Jan, Liaquat Askani, President PPP South District Khalil Hoot, General Secretary Shakeel Chaudhry, District Administrator Keamari Iqbal Mirani, Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Aslam Khan, Former Administrator District South Malik Fayyaz and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Administrator said that "Amma Nasima and Amma Mulsoom Baloch Family Park covering an area of five acres used to be a garbage dump but now it looks like a lush park for which the district municipal administration and public representatives deserve congratulations.

"Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that a beautiful urban forest is being constructed along with this park which will make this area more beautiful.

He said,"Work is also underway on Chakiwara Road, Sher Shah Road and Kakri Ground. Development works are being carried out in different districts of the city which will provide a lot of facilities to the citizens in the days to come," the Administrator said.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Road Lyari Shakeel Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

24 dead in Philippines landslides, flooding

24 dead in Philippines landslides, flooding

9 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court orders to get the office of depu ..

Lahore High Court orders to get the office of deputy speaker Punjab Assembly ope ..

10 seconds ago
 Modi Tells Biden He Suggested Direct Talks Between ..

Modi Tells Biden He Suggested Direct Talks Between Putin, Zelenskyy

48 seconds ago
 Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns Russia's Suspens ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns Russia's Suspension From UNHRC

50 seconds ago
 Over Half of Americans Fear Possibility of Metaver ..

Over Half of Americans Fear Possibility of Metaverse Data Access Abuse - Poll

51 seconds ago
 France's Macron steps up campaign against Le Pen

France's Macron steps up campaign against Le Pen

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.