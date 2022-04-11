Administrator inaugurates Family Park in Lyari

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday inaugurated Amma Naseema Amma Kulsoom Baloch Family Park in Lyari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday inaugurated Amma Naseema Amma Kulsoom Baloch Family Park in Lyari.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, he said that another beautiful park has been created for the people of Karachi.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Asif Jan, Liaquat Askani, President PPP South District Khalil Hoot, General Secretary Shakeel Chaudhry, District Administrator Keamari Iqbal Mirani, Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Aslam Khan, Former Administrator District South Malik Fayyaz and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Administrator said that "Amma Nasima and Amma Mulsoom Baloch Family Park covering an area of five acres used to be a garbage dump but now it looks like a lush park for which the district municipal administration and public representatives deserve congratulations.

"Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that a beautiful urban forest is being constructed along with this park which will make this area more beautiful.

He said,"Work is also underway on Chakiwara Road, Sher Shah Road and Kakri Ground. Development works are being carried out in different districts of the city which will provide a lot of facilities to the citizens in the days to come," the Administrator said.