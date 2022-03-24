Administrator inspects 110-year-old historic fire tender

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that our past was very beautiful and our future can be beautiful if citizens realize their responsibilities.

He said this while inspecting the 110-year-old historic fire tender for display at Frere Hall, said a statement on Thursday.

Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, department heads of KMC, station officers of all fire brigade stations and other staff members were also present.

"When I visited the Central Fire Station, I saw an old fire tender from 1912. I directed the fire brigade officers to display this fire tender on Pakistan Day for the citizens of Karachi to see so that they can take pictures with this historic fire tender and get a glimpse of happy past," he added.

He said that the fire tender was purchased from Fire Tenderness Company (DENNIS) and added to Karachi Fire Brigade. The stairs of this fire brigade can go up to 13 feet high. At that time most of the buildings in Karachi used to be single storey, he said.

The Administrator Karachi said that when he took over the responsibility of Administrator Karachi, he started to improve things in the first phase.

He said that Frere Hall was renovated, and apart from this, various assets of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation were identified and arrangements were made for their renovation.

"Things of historical significance have been neglected in the past but now such rare things should be accepted and protected as it is our historical heritage," Barrister Murtaza Wahab said.

He said that PIDC Bridge, Natha Khan Bridge and a bridge near City Station have also been renovated.

Similarly, People's Square was built near Burns Road and now it is being merged with Burns Garden so that citizens can come here with their family members and have their best time.

He said that the citizens are deeply interested in their history and want to see the historical places and buildings of Karachi in better condition.

The Administrator Karachi said that they are trying their best to restore the historical status of Karachi in collaboration with various institutions.

He said that Karachi as an international city and could not be ignored under any circumstances.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the fire brigade performs its duties with utmost diligence and dedication. "I pay tribute to the firefighters for their performance. The firefighters carry out their duties with courage, fortitude, passion and dedication in all circumstances," he added.

The Administrator Karachi invited the citizens to come to Frere Hall and see the historic fire tender.