Administrator Inspects Carpeting Of Roads

Published April 04, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh has said that vibrant efforts are being made to provide indiscriminate facilities in the district East.

He expressed these views while inspecting the carpeting of roads at Zeera Chowk Jahangir Road and Ayesha Begum Road areas along with Assistant Executive Engineer B&R Najam Sheikh, said a statement on Monday.

He said that standard and sustainable development works are being ensured during execution of projects especially construction of roads.

He said that he is personally supervising and monitoring the development works. We will continue our efforts to ensure that all development works are standard and sustainable, he added.

He assured the residents of the area that it is their responsibility to solve the local body problems.

