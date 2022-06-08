Administrator inspects dewatering arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday inspected the dewatering arrangements to be used during monsoon season.

During his visit to City Wardens Headquarter, the Administrator directed the authorities concerned to keep the machinery used for drainage of rain water in proper and ready condition before the monsoon season as according to the forecast of Meteorological Department, the rainy season in Karachi would start early, said a statement.

Municipal Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan, Director City Warden Raja Rustam, Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed and other officers were also present on the occasion.

During the visit, Barrister Murtaza Wahab also reviewed the practical steps taken by the rescue team and fire brigade in case of any untoward incident.

"Full coordination with each other is essential for joint action in any accident or emergency," he said.

Briefing the Administrator Karachi, Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan said that at present eight pumps of six inches diameter, two pumps of eight inches diameter, 15 small pumps, shovels, loading trucks, boats and other necessary equipment were present at City Warden Headquarters.

He said that the rescue team consisting of 40 people who had been trained by the NDMA to deal with emergencies, while 45 master trainers and other staff of the rescue team had also been alerted in this regard.

The Administrator was told that the rescue team, which was part of a United Nations rescue team, had been trained by Swedish trainers to deal with accidents and emergencies.

"Over the past twelve years, the team has successfully performed its services in a number of accidents," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Fire Officer said that emergency would be declared in all the fire stations as soon as the monsoon starts so that fires and accidents due to short circuit or any other reason could be brought under control immediately.

Administrator Karachi said that soon fire brigade, rescue and 1122 ambulance service would be interlinked with each other and would come into action on the call of citizens.

These rescuers, he said, would be dispatched to the scene simultaneously, which would help save valuable lives and property as well as minimize the response time.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed all the officers to perform their duties with utmost dedication to provide maximum relief to the people.