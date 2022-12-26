UrduPoint.com

Administrator Inspects Gulshan Iqbal Library

Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Monday said that libraries are an important source of knowledge, and their importance did not decrease even in this era of the internet.

He expressed these views during the inspection of Gulshan Iqbal Library and the adjacent park.

Municipal Commissioner Faheem Khan and other officers also accompanied him.

He said all possible measures should be taken to benefit the readers of the library.

He said that actions should be taken to maintain the condition of the parks, and green belts to make East district greener.

Superintending Engineer B&R Salman Memon, Senior Executive Engineer Imtiaz Bhutto, Executive Engineer Jamal Abbas and other officers were also present on the occasion.

