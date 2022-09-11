UrduPoint.com

Administrator Inspects Hazrat Imam Hussain Chehlum Route

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2022 | 05:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Administrator Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Awais Mushtaq, along with other staff, visited the route of the Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) chehlum procession, and other areas of the city.

MCS Chief Officer Zubair Wattoo, Municipal Officer (MO) Finance Rana Saqlain, MO Regulation Shabbir Mir and Chief Sentry Inspector Mustansar Khan were also present.

The administrator issued orders for removal of encroachment on the procession route, repair of street-lines, cleaning of sewer line and road repair and said that all arrangements should be completed before Sept 17 as per the requirement of the procession licence-holders.

The administrator visited Puran Nagar, Dharowal and Prem Nagar, and reviewed the road construction.

The MCS administrator said that desilting of sewer lines should be done on an emergency basis. He said that the monsoon rains were going on and disposal stations and rain relief camps should be kept active for water drainage from low-lying areas.

