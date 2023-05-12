Administrator inspects installation of bulk line of sewerage

Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Friday inspected installation of bulk line of sewerage in block-13/D2 Gulshan Iqbal and reviewed the pace of work

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Friday inspected installation of bulk line of sewerage in block-13/D2 Gulshan Iqbal and reviewed the pace of work.

He thanked Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage board Syed Salahuddin Ahmed for his cooperation and said that after the installation of sewerage line, the long standing problem of 13D 2 Gulshan-e-Iqbal will be resolved, said a statement.

He said that all out efforts are also being made to resolve the long standing problems of district East and if problems related to other institutions, we are also trying to resolve these by taking on-board the concerned institutions.