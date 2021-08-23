Administrator inspects ongoing work over new drainage line along Natha Khan Bridge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab during visit to the district East here, inspected the ongoing work over new drainage line along Natha Khan Bridge on Monday.

Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister Iqbal Sandh and KDA Chief engineers were also present on the occasion, said a statement issued here.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that additional lane is also being constructed at this place.

He said that Sindh government will construct U-turn on Faisal Natha Khan Highway. "U-turns are being constructed for the convenience of citizens which is much needed," he said.

The administrator also inspected the site before issuing necessary instructions, where he was briefed by the concerned officials.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab also inspected the renovation work of the adjoining areas.

The administrator said that repair work of roads, new roads and renovation work is in full swing. "We own this city and will resolve issues on priority basis," he added.

He said that purpose of carrying out uplifting works is to facilitate the people.