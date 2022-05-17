UrduPoint.com

Administrator Inspects Road Carpeting

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2022 | 09:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh along with officials concerned inspected the carpeting of road at Jamshed Road no. 1 and Karachi Admin Society.

Superintendent Engineer Salman Memon, Director Tauqeer Abbas and other officers were present on the occasion.

He directed the officers to execute underground works before repair and development work of the roads.

All possible steps should be taken to prevent unnecessary digging of roads, he said.

Rehmatullah Sheikh was accompanied by Assistant Executive Engineers Nadeem Zaidi, Najam Sheikh and Mohammad Arshad.

