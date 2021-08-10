Administrator inspects road carpeting works

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Administrator Ali Raza Ansari Tuesday paid a visit to Barrage road and Station road wherein he inspected the road carpeting works being carried out to provide convenience to citizens.

He was accompanied by officers of TMAs whereas several members of Muhrram Peace Committee Sukkur were also present during his visit.

Ansari on this occasion also went to Imam Bargah Markazi and met with the organizers of processions. He also reviewed the arrangements of Muharram processions and said the administration was making all out efforts to provide better municipal facilities to participants of processions.