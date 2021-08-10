UrduPoint.com

Administrator Inspects Road Carpeting Works

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:49 PM

Administrator inspects road carpeting works

Administrator Ali Raza Ansari Tuesday paid a visit to Barrage road and Station road wherein he inspected the road carpeting works being carried out to provide convenience to citizens

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Administrator Ali Raza Ansari Tuesday paid a visit to Barrage road and Station road wherein he inspected the road carpeting works being carried out to provide convenience to citizens.

He was accompanied by officers of TMAs whereas several members of Muhrram Peace Committee Sukkur were also present during his visit.

Ansari on this occasion also went to Imam Bargah Markazi and met with the organizers of processions. He also reviewed the arrangements of Muharram processions and said the administration was making all out efforts to provide better municipal facilities to participants of processions.

Related Topics

Visit Road Sukkur All Muharram

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka rejects lockdown to beat Covid 'bomb'

Sri Lanka rejects lockdown to beat Covid 'bomb'

2 minutes ago
 Met office predicts rain for upper parts of KP

Met office predicts rain for upper parts of KP

2 minutes ago
 No blasphemy case registered against Hindu boy in ..

No blasphemy case registered against Hindu boy in Rahim Yar Khan: Ashrafi

2 minutes ago
 UN must play its role for ending atrocities in IIO ..

UN must play its role for ending atrocities in IIOJK, AJK PM.

2 minutes ago
 Jam lays foundation stone of 'Hub Southern Bypass ..

Jam lays foundation stone of 'Hub Southern Bypass Road'

7 minutes ago
 UNHCR Advises Financial Support for Tigray After R ..

UNHCR Advises Financial Support for Tigray After Regaining Access to Refugee Cam ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.