Administrator inspects roads carpeting nearby Faizan-e-Madina

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rahmatullah Sheikh on Thursday inspected the roads carpeting in surroundings of Faizan-e-Madina, the head quarters of Dawat-e-Islami here.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahmatullah Sheikh said the municipal services were being further improved at mosques including Faizan-e- Madina as well as on the routes of processions of Eid Milad-un-nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

Director DM Toqeer Abbas and other officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

The management of Faizan-e-Madina highly appreciated the role of Administrator East, Municipal Commissioner Faheem Khan and officials of various departments to resolve the civic services related problems.