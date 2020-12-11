Administrator inspects sainitation conditions in Sukkur city

The Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon on Friday inspected the sanitary conditions during visits to different Union Councils (Ucs) and areas

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon on Friday inspected the sanitary conditions during visits to different Union Councils (Ucs) and areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the Administrator said there was a need to work actively to ensure provision of civic facilities to the masses.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness and utilize all available resources to maintain a neat and health environment.

Officers of the different sections of the municipal administration and other officials concerned were also present on the occasion.