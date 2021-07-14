Administrator inspects situation in Karachi after rain

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday visited the city immediately after the rains to inspect drainage process and check the personnel deployed in different areas, drainage machinery and de-watering pumps.

The administrator gave necessary instructions to the officers in charge of drainage works and asked them to perform their duties diligently so that the citizens could be kept safe from difficulties in the rainy season.

Ahmed also spoke to Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage board Asadullah Khan, about the sewerage line on Dr. Zia-ud-Din Ahmed Road and said that this was a very important area where the traffic pressure was very high, so the issue should resolved soon.

The administrator said that de-watering pumps have been delivered to the underpasses and other low-lying areas of the city for immediate drainage of rain water and this process is being monitored continuously so that no obstruction is created anywhere .

He said that the contingency plan had also been prepared for the monsoon and directed the officers to pay special attention to underpasses where two pumps had already been delivered at each underpass.

"It is the main responsibility of the local bodies to facilitate the citizens in the rainy season for which all necessary steps are being taken," Ahmed added.

The administrator expressed hope that the KWSB would address the issue of sewerage lines in different areas on priority basis as these issues become more serious during the monsoons and citizens face difficulties.

"Roads are also damaged due to stagnant sewage and rain water and there is a possibility of traffic accidents, so all agencies should work together to fulfill their responsibilities," he said.

Ahmed said that according to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, there will be more rains than usual this year, so we have to be prepared to deal with any situation accordingly.