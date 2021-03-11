Administrator Karachi asks to Modernize health sector

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday said that modern models should be adopted in health sector.

The Administrator passed these remarks while addressing an event held at Karachi Institute of Kidney Diseases (KIKD) on the eve of World's Kidney Day, said a statement.

He said that KIKD served the masses by inducting modern techniques for dialysis and other facilities and these facilities would further be expanded. It is welcoming that 25 more dialysis machines have been brought to the KIKD, he added.

He said that other health institutions of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation would also be uplifted.

Senior Director Medical and Health Services Abdul Hameed Jamani, In-charge Nephrology department Prof. Khurram Danial, Principal KMDC Prof. Nargis Anjum, President Karachi Kidney Diseases Association Masood Nawab, Dr. Saeed Akhtar and others were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator also inaugurated dialysis Unit-II at Karachi Institute of Kidney Diseases where 25 modern dialysis machines have been brought inn, taking the machines' toll to 50. Moren than 150 patients are given dialysis treatment at the institute on daily basis.

Ahmed also visited urology, lithotrpsy, ICU, laboratory, ultrasound clinic and parts of KIKD and also inquired about health of patients and presented them bouquets.

The Administrator said that health reforms are the need of the hour at KMC's health department.

He said that we have to move towards modern techniques by taking traditional models aside.

He said that the patients from interior Sindh as well as Balochistan come to KIKD for treatment.

He said that measures are being taken for having kidney transplantation facility at the institute.

Ahmed was of the view that besides cure, we have to take measures to prevent ourselves from kidney diseases.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Nargis Anjum said that this year's theme of World's Kidney Day is "live healthy life".

She said that women are more affected of kidney diseases than males and the main reason for that diabetes, high and low blood pressure, weak bones, lack of blood and excessive use of pain killers.

Prof. Nargis Anjum said that the people over 50 years should get their kidney check up done on regular basis.

Prof Khurram Danial said that number of patients facing kidney diseases are increasing considerably despite that the day is observed every year.

Prof. Khurram Danial said that foundation stone of KIKD was laid due to the efforts Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed in 2016 and Laeeq Ahmed has now inaugurated the new dialysis unit.

He said that KIKD has become second largest public sector kidney hospital after SIUT. "CT scan facility would also be available while 200 patients will be given dialysis facility soon," he added.

Karachi Kidney Diseases Association President Masood Nawab and KMC's Senior Director Medical and Health Services also spoke.